Truist Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $149.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price raised by Truist from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of TEL traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.63. 17,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,429. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $144.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,446,000 after acquiring an additional 177,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

