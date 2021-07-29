Truist Cuts South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $90.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

