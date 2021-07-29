Truist Cuts South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $90.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.