TrueCar (TRUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. TrueCar has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.43 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $536.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $462,833. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.