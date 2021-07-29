Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $116.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.87.

TBK stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

