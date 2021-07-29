Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRTN opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Triton International has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Get Triton International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.