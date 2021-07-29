Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.27). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 10,786 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

In other Trinity Exploration & Production news, insider Angus Winther acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

