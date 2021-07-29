TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

