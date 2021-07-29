Treat DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,310.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $985,307.35 and $12,310.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

