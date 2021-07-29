Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.45. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.