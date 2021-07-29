TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.79.

Shares of TRU opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

