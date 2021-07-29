Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Update

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Transphorm stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135. The company has a market cap of $177.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

