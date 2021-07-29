Tranche Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $721,849.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and $721,849.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

