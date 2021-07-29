Traders Purchase Large Volume of ObsEva Call Options (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 call options.

ObsEva stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

