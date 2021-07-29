Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $93.00.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
