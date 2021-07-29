TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 17,714 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,714 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

IHY stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78.

