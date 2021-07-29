TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,316 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.20 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

