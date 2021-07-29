TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

NYSE ESS opened at $331.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $335.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.