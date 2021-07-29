TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $860,634 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

