TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.