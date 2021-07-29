TownSquare Capital LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

OMC opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

