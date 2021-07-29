TownSquare Capital LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.96 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96.

