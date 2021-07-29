TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

