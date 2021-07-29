Torrid Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CURV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Torrid stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

