Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.06. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

