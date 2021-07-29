Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

TMTNF stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.09. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

