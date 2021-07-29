Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the June 30th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Toro Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

