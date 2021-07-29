Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

