Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 3,801 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 373,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,893. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01.

