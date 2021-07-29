Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,327,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 131,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.98. 117,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

