Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.39. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,493. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.87. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.10 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

