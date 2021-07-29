Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 181,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

