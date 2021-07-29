Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 667 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

