Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 416 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.24. 116,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.31. The company has a market capitalization of $386.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

