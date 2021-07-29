thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 20,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.