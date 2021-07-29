Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 195 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,416,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

