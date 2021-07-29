Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,865 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,396,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

