Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $651,000 Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

