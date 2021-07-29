Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $185.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

