Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cinemark were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

