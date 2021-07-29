Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 480 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 95.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $811.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

