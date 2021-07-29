Thomas Eacobacci Sells 109,994 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

