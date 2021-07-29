THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 708

THG (LON:THG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get THG alerts:

THG stock opened at GBX 591.50 ($7.73) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 606.28.

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.