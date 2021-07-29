ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.31.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THMO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

