Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 634.0% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

