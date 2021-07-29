Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 634.0% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
