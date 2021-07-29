The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

The Williams Companies has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

