The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.
The Williams Companies has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.
WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
