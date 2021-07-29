The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WEGRY opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

