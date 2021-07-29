The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $11.55 or 0.00028907 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $1.58 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,653,507 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

