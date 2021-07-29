The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

TTC opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

