The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.