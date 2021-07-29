The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.86. 21,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $211.51 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.50. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.